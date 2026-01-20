© 2026 New England Public Media

Inspired Giving: Pro Tips for the Savvy Philanthropist

Published January 20, 2026 at 1:13 PM EST
NEPM & HCC Present: Inspired Giving, Pro Tips for the Savvy Philanthropist. With Gina Barry of Bacon Wilson, P.C. and Elizabeth Román of NEPM News.

Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 12 - 1:30 p.m.
HCC-MGM Culinary Arts Institute
164 Race Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts

Philanthropy is most impactful when it is intentional, informed, and aligned with personal values. Join Gina Barry, shareholder and chair of the estate planning and elder law department at Bacon Wilson, P.C., for an engaging discussion on how to give wisely and strategically.

Discover practical tips for maximizing the impact of your charitable gifts, understanding the tax and estate planning benefits of giving, and creating a legacy that reflects your values. Whether you are a seasoned donor or just beginning to explore philanthropy, this program will provide fresh insights and actionable guidance to inspire your giving.

HCC alumna Elizabeth Román, executive editor of news at NEPM, will share remarks about the impact of journalism in our community and her journey from HCC to her current role.

A luncheon with food prepared by HCC culinary arts students will be served. Admission is free, but space is limited. Parking on site and on the street.

REGISTER NOW

Presented by Holyoke Community College and New England Public Media.
