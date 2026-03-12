© 2026 New England Public Media

413 Day

New England Public Media
Published March 12, 2026 at 5:10 PM EDT
413 Day: A Celebration of western Mass. with NEPM. April 13, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Progression Brewing Company, Northampton.

A celebration of western Mass. with NEPM!

413 Day
Monday, April 13 | 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Progression Brewing Company
9 Pearl Street, Northampton

RSVP

Join NEPM for the best local hangout of the year! We're celebrating 413 Day in downtown Northampton.

Test your knowledge of local legends, landmarks, and lore in our 413-themed trivia showdown hosted by Monte and Kaliis of The Fabulous 413, enjoy live music from stellar local bands, and meet other public media fans from all over western Mass.

NEPM members: your first drink is on us when you RSVP now.
