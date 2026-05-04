NEPM Book Club: 'Seek Immediate Shelter' with author Vincent Yu

Do you love to read? So do we! Join us for the NEPM Book Club — a quarterly virtual meet-up dedicated to bringing readers together to chat about new, diverse and interesting fiction.

Our next meeting will be Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. We'll be reading "Seek Immediate Shelter" by Vincent Yu, who will be joining us for a Q&A!

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ABOUT THE NOVEL

On an otherwise unremarkable morning, the residents of a small town in Massachusetts all receive the same alert: BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Confronted with the options of fight or flight, planning or panicking, the people of Beckitt are stripped to their basest instincts and revealed as their truest selves. Then the second message comes in: FALSE ALARM. PLEASE DISREGARD. ALL CLEAR. First comes relief, then comes the reckoning, as each person is forced to face the unforeseen aftermath of decisions they thought might be their last.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Longmeadow, Massachusetts native Vincent Yu is a sales manager at W.W. Norton/Liveright and the winner of the 2021 Ashley Bourne Prize for fiction from Ploughshares. "Seek Immediate Shelter" is his debut novel. His work has been published in Prairie Schooner, StoryQuarterly, Ninth Letter, Able Muse, and elsewhere. He lives in Brooklyn.

The NEPM Book Club is sponsored by Cooper's Corner and State Street Deli & Fruit Store, Whalen Insurance, Curran & Keegan Financial, Broadside Bookshop and UMass Five Credit Union.

Learn more about the NEPM Book Club at nepm.org/bookclub.