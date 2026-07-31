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Dino Map Adventure Live!

New England Public Media
Published July 31, 2026 at 10:50 AM EDT
Dino Map Adventure Live! Join us LIVE at every stop on NEPM's Dino Map. Scientist Q&As, guided site tours and passport stamps at each event. Aug. 23-Sept. 26. NEPM. Tumble Science Podcast for Kids.

Join Tumble Science Podcast for Kids and NEPM for a series of events at each of the stops on the Dino Map Adventure! Each site will feature a meet and greet, scientist Q&A, and a guided presentation of the amazing fossils you can find all over the Pioneer Valley.

Tumble will also be giving out passport books and stamps at each event! Marshall and Lindsay will be present at each date along with a guest scientist!

Find us at each of these tour stops:

  • Aug. 23 at 10:30 a.m. — Beneski Museum, 11 Barrett Hill Rd., Amherst
  • Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. — Greenfield Farmer's Market, Court Square, Greenfield
  • Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. — Chicopee Public Library, 449 Front St., Chicopee
  • Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m. — Great Falls Discovery Center, 2 Avenue A, Turner's Falls
  • Sept. 19 at 10:30 a.m. — South Hadley Public Library, 2 Canal St South Hadley
  • Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m. — Dinosaur Tracks, 1099 S. Route 5, Holyoke
  • Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. — Barton Cove Tracksite, 55 Barton Cove Rd., Gill
NEPM Events