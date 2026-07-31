NEPM Book Club: 'Somewhere Soft to Land' by Kai Alonté

Do you love to read? So do we! Join us for the NEPM Book Club — a quarterly virtual meet-up dedicated to bringing readers together to chat about new, diverse and interesting fiction.

Our next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. We'll be reading "Somewhere Soft to Land" by Kai Alonté.

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ABOUT THE NOVEL

In this crackling portrayal of friendship in peril, a young woman’s world is upended when a tragedy in her best friend’s life tests the boundaries of their sisterhood — a sharp and compelling debut novel from a Ghanaian American writer.

Dzifa has always felt a bit off. Maybe it’s the family baggage, or maybe it’s just how she’s wired. Depleted by cycles of burnout, she lives in a perpetual state of bracing: for another lost job, another lost home, another piece of evidence she isn’t doing being right. If it weren’t for the encouragement — and occasional overstepping — of her magnetic best friend, Tatiana, Dzifa doesn’t know if she’d have made it as far as she has. Despite their differences, the two women share a desire to be their authentic selves, and to shed the grip of the respectability politics they’ve been taught should govern their lives.

Just as each begins to find her way, the sudden passing of Tatiana’s child upends everything. Dzifa rushes to Tatiana’s hometown to help her friend prepare for the funeral. But when she arrives, Dzifa is immersed in an unsettling conflict between two diametrically opposed families, one of whom seems intent on seeding doubt about Tatiana’s capacity as a mother. When Tatiana asks her for the ultimate favor, Dzifa must choose between loyalty at the expense of her own well-being and authenticity at the expense of her most valued friendship.

A riveting exploration of sisterhood, what it means to mother and be mothered, and what it means to be well, "Somewhere Soft to Land" reckons with the sometimes funny, sometimes fraught friendship between women with divergent ideologies, aspirations, personalities, and paths.

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The NEPM Book Club is sponsored by Cooper's Corner and State Street Deli & Fruit Store, Whalen Insurance, Curran & Keegan Financial, Broadside Bookshop and UMass Five Credit Union.

Learn more about the NEPM Book Club at nepm.org/bookclub.