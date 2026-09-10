NEPM Open House & Art Opening

Tuesday, Sept. 29 | 5-7 p.m.

NEPM Studios, 44 Hampden St., Springfield

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Join NEPM for a free community open house celebrating the unveiling of our new public art collection. Meet the artists and curators behind the collection, take a behind-the-scenes tour of our studios, and help create a collaborative community artwork that will become part of the collection itself with the Eric Carle Museum in Studio A!

Featuring work by 10 local artists, NEPM’s collection reflects the creativity, culture, and many perspectives that shape our communities, and transforms our Springfield headquarters into a space that feels even more connected to the people, places, and stories of western Mass. This project was made possible through ARPA Cultural Support Funds and developed in partnership with Paper City Gallery and curator Billy Myers.

A DJ set by Kaliis Smith, co-host of The Fabulous 413, complimentary mocktail bar, and snacks by West Springfield’s Graze Craze round out the celebratory evening.

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