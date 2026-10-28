NEPM’s A Very 413 Christmas Carol, starring Connor Ratliff

Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

The Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton

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There have been 182 Christmases celebrated since Charles Dickens published what would become the second most popular Christmas story ever told. Hundreds of adaptations have been made — but only one is set right here in western Mass.!

Join us for "A Very 413 Christmas Carol," produced by New England Public Media and recorded live for radio broadcast. Starring Connor Ratliff ("Dead Eyes," "Widow's Bay") as Ebenezer Scrooge and featuring a cast of NEPM hosts, reporters, and very special guests to be announced soon.

This festive fundraiser supports New England Public Media.

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ABOUT CONNOR RATLIFF

Connor Ratliff is a New York-based actor/comedian and creator of the award-winning, critically acclaimed podcast, "Dead Eyes," which was included on multiple recent lists of the best 100 podcasts of all time and featured in the book "The Podcast Pantheon."

His film and TV credits include "Widow's Bay," "Ghosts," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Bob's Burgers," "Veep," "Orange Is The New Black," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Daily Show," and the "Mean Girls" movie musical. You may have also heard him on "This American Life," "Comedy Bang Bang, "or in the audiobook edition of Tom Hanks’ debut novel, "The Making Of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece."

A fixture of the NYC improv comedy scene, he has performed for the past 15+ years at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in shows like "ASSSSCAT" and "The Stepfathers," the long-running cult comedy series "The George Lucas Talk Show," and his fully-improvised one-person show "CONNOR RATLIFF presents THE ACTING CLASS."

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