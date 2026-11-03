NEPM Book Club: 'Hollywood, Ending' by John Green

Do you love to read? So do we! Join us for the NEPM Book Club — a quarterly virtual meet-up dedicated to bringing readers together to chat about new, diverse and interesting fiction.

Our next meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. We'll be reading "Hollywood, Ending" by John Green.

REGISTER NOW

ABOUT THE NOVEL

For rising talents Kai Laramie and Juniper Castillo, being cast in the buzzy biopic "Andy Warhol Never Gets Old" is the opportunity they’ve both been waiting for. They’re on the verge of breaking out, and maybe even falling in love. Soon, the movie is blowing up, and so are their lives — in exciting, but also terrifying, ways.

John Green artfully blends a behind-the-scenes Hollywood love story with an unflinching examination of the insatiable attention economy. Told through dual points of view, the novel brilliantly juxtaposes the on-screen study of Warhol’s life at the dawn of celebrity culture with the intimate struggles of two young people figuring out who they are, both together and alone.

Tender, heartbreaking, and shrewdly funny, this is a story as only Green can tell it. "Hollywood, Ending" is a deeply observed novel about the tension between a public and a private life, and the audacity to pursue the kind of love we all deserve.

REGISTER NOW

The NEPM Book Club is sponsored by Cooper's Corner and State Street Deli & Fruit Store, Whalen Insurance, Curran & Keegan, and Broadside Bookshop.

Learn more about the NEPM Book Club at nepm.org/bookclub.