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Bach at New Year's: A Joyful Noise

New England Public Media
Published November 13, 2026 at 3:33 PM EST
Bach at New Year's: A Joyful Noise. Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton, Massachusetts. nepm.org/bach. Berkshire Bach Society. Classical NEPM.

Bach at New Year's: A Joyful Noise
Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton

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Classical NEPM and the Berkshire Bach Society present Bach at New Year’s: A Joyful Noise, an event that has been a holiday tradition since 1993.

This year, artistic director Eugene Drucker and principal conductor James Bagwell are teaming up to lead the Berkshire Bach Ensemble and vocal soloists in performances of orchestral suites and arias by Bach, Handel, and others. This year’s event combines two great Baroque musical traditions — orchestral and vocal music — in a grand show of thrilling pomp, circumstance, and virtuosity.

Come for the joy that Baroque music brings and celebrate the New Year with Classical NEPM and Berkshire Bach!

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