Once known as “the asparagus capital of the world,” western Massachusetts is still home to hundreds of working farms and many more locally-owned restaurants and breweries. Now in its eighth year, the NEPM Asparagus Festival returns to the Hadley Town Common on Saturday, June 4 to celebrate the region’s legacy of agriculture and community. Learn more at nepm.org/asparagus.

Thanks to Hadley Media.