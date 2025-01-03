88.5 NEPM weekend schedule changes

Starting Saturday, Jan. 4, NEPM is making some changes to the weekend broadcast schedule on 88.5 NEPM to better serve our listeners in western Mass. Weekends continue to feature a mix of local and national news, cultural and entertainment programs throughout the day, followed by music in the evenings from “Jazz Safari” with Kari Njiiri and “Tertulia” with Raquel Obregon.

Saturday mornings will shift slightly, with “Planet Money/How I Built This” following “Weekend Edition” at 10 a.m., “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” at 11 a.m., and “The Fabulous 413” at noon. “The Culture Show” which explores arts and culture in the Bay State, will replace “Selected Shorts” at 7 p.m. “BBC World Service” will begin at 11 p.m., replacing “Afropop Worldwide” on Saturday nights.

“BBC World Service” will continue through 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, replacing “Fresh Air Weekend” and “Snap Judgement.”

“Snap Judgment” will move to Sundays at 6 p.m., replacing “Notes From America,” which ended production in December.

Questions? Check our 88.5 NEPM radio schedule or email NEPM at hello@nepm.org.