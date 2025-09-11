Celebrating Hispanic Heritage on NEPM

With our rich Latino culture right here in western New England, you’ll find relevant programming on NEPM that explores Hispanic heritage all year round. And during the nation’s official Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, there’s even more!

WATCH

POV: 'The Age of Water'

Watch Monday, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. on NEPM TV

When three children die of leukemia in a rural Mexican town, two mothers and a scientist discover radioactivity in the water, sparking backlash and denial. Their fight for justice reveals the personal cost of exposing hidden environmental threats.

Becoming Frida Kahlo

Watch Sundays, Sept. 14-28 at 12 p.m. on NEPM TV

Explore the life of celebrated artist Frida Kahlo in a three-part docuseries. See the major personal and political events of her life, including her stormy and devoted relationship with artist Diego Rivera, whom she married not once but twice.

Voces: 'American Historia'

Watch Sundays, Sept. 14 – 28 at 1 p.m. on NEPM TV

Acclaimed Broadway and film actor John Leguizamo takes viewers on a captivating journey, delving into both well-known and lesser-known stories of Latino history and contributions, spanning thousands of years from the Ancient Empires to the early 1970s. Through this exploration, he aims to shine a light on the rich and often overlooked history of Latinos while showcasing how Latino history is American history

POV: 'La Casa de Mama Icha'

Watch Thursday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Decades ago, Mama Icha moved to the United States to help her daughter, but she never lost sight of her hometown of Mompox, spending years sending money to build her dream house there. Now, at the end of her life, Mama Icha returns to Colombia.

American Masters: 'José Clemente Orozco: Man of Fire'

Watch Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Follow the life of Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco, a life filled with drama, adversity and triumph, is one of the great stories of the modern era.

Voces: 'Letters to Eloisa'

Watch Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. on NEPM TV

A haunting portrait of a writer's life and struggle for artistic freedom, meet Cuba's José Lezama Lima, an all but forgotten figure of the Latin American literary boom that included Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Octavio Paz and Mario Vargas Llosa.

Independent Lens: 'El Equipo'

Watch Thursday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Legendary U.S. anthropologist Dr. Clyde Snow sets out to train a new group of Latin American students in the use of forensic anthropology. Their goal: to investigate disappearances in Argentina during the “dirty war.” The group expands its horizons, traveling to El Salvador, Bolivia and Mexico, doggedly working behind the scenes to establish the facts for the families of the victims.

38th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Watch Friday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Celebrate the recipients of the 38th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

Omara Portuondo Family Collection

Voces: 'Omara: Cuba’s Legendary Diva'

Watch Friday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on NEPM TV

Meet the beloved Cuban singer Omara Portuondo, who has thrilled audiences for over half a century, from the stages of Havana's legendary nightclubs to her worldwide fame as part of the Grammy-winning Buena Vista Social Club.

American Masters: 'Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined'

Watch Friday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. on NEPM TV

Explore the life and career of Julia Alvarez, one of the most influential Latina writers of her generation. Since bursting onto the American literary scene in 1991 with her autobiographical novel, “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents,” followed by “In the Time of the Butterflies,” Alvarez has blazed a trail for Latina authors to break into the literary mainstream.

American Masters: 'A Song for Cesar'

Watch Sunday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. on NEPM TV

This documentary presents a unique view of the life and legacy of Cesar Chavez and the farm worker movement. The film tells a previously untold story about the musicians and artists — including Joan Baez, Maya Angelou, and Carlos Santana, among others — who dedicated their time, creativity and even reputations to peacefully advance Cesar Chavez’s movement to gain equality and justice for America’s suffering farm workers.

LISTEN

The Victory Players: Puerto Abierto (Open Port)

Listen Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. on Classical NEPM

The latest concert in Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts’ Victory Players annual chamber music residency, Puerto Abierto (Open Port) celebrates the musical wealth that Puerto Rico and the Caribbean have shared with the world. The four compositions commissioned by MIFA examine identity, flowers, the vitality of ports and the idea of home.

The Victory Players: El Puerto Rico (The Rich Port)

Listen On Demand

Starting in 2018, MIFA has commissioned new works inspired by Puerto Rico for the Victory Players, its chamber music ensemble of young musicians from around the country under the direction of Tianhui Ng. This concert features compositions by Gabriel Bouche Caro, Carlos Carrillo, Johanny Navaro, Christian Quinoñes,Iván Rodriguez, and Omar Surillo.

The Victory Players: Si Se Puede (Yes We Can)

Listen On Demand

Sí Se Puede features works that reflect on the Mexican and Mexican-American experience performed by The Victory Players. The six compositions commissioned by MIFA explore everything from personal recollections to ancient myths.

Fiesta

Sundays at 4 p.m. on Classical NEPM

Fiesta is devoted to Latino concert music, and brings artistically significant compositions from Latin America, Spain and Portugal to your listeners. The acclaimed composer, musician, performer, and professor Elbio Barilari is the host and creative force behind this series. He invites listeners to enjoy and learn about the lively and compelling sounds of Latin American classical music — “the hottest Latin-American music from the 16th to the 21st centuries.”

Alt. Latino

Sundays at 7 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM

NPR Music's program dedicated to Latin Alternative music and rock in Spanish is hosted by Felix Contreras.

Tertulia

Sundays at 8 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM

On Tertulia a music lover will find Latin jazz, Boleros, Salsa, Merengue, Nueva Trova, tango and folk music from Puerto Rico, Central America, Colombia, the Andean Region and Spain. News pieces in English and Spanish, discussion of topics of importance to the Latino community, and the weekly calendar of events are also heard on Tertulia. Hosted by Raquel Obregon.

Latino USA

Sundays at 10 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM

Latino USA, the radio journal of news and culture, is the only nationally distributed English-language radio program produced from a Latino perspective. Host Maria Hinojosa combines high-quality news, cultural and public affairs journalism with compelling sound to bring a rich understanding to a wide spectrum of listeners.

STREAM WITH NEPM PASSPORT

Voces: 'Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends'

The Mambo Legends Orchestra is committed to keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders Machito, Tito Puente, and Tito Rodriguez alive for future generations. Comprised of several former members of these legendary orchestras, The Mambo Legends provide a link to the golden era of music in New York in the early 1940s, when the Machito Orchestra fused the big-band sound of popular music with the rhythms of Africa, Cuba, and Puerto Rico to create an enduring musical genre beloved around the world.

Next At the Kennedy Center: 'Snarky Puppy: The Family We Make'

Snarky Puppy brings their genre breaking sound to the Kennedy Center. When one of the main guest artists, Afro-Peruvian icon Susana Baca, falls ill the band quickly comes up with a new plan to transform the concert into a loving tribute to her music and influence.

Next at the Kennedy Center: 'Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón'

Ballet Hispánico explores Evita Perón's diverging legacies in this invigorating and emotional work. Her rags-to-riches story is interpreted through movement – following her journey from dancehall performer to Argentina's First Lady and sudden death.

Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

Join chef Pati Jinich on a journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway to celebrate the many cultures of the Americas and how they enrich each other. Follow her as she travels from the top of Alaska through Alberta.

The Drought (Sequía)

A tight-knit community on both sides of the Spanish-Portuguese border face more than water scarcity when an unprecedented drought reveals macabre evidence of a decades-old crime. In Spanish with English subtitles.

Voces: 'Almost American'

Meet a Salvadoran-American family who have legally lived and worked in the nation’s capital for 20 years. Their lives are upended when Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for those from El Salvador and five other countries is revoked.

POV: 'Bulls and Saints'

After 20 years of living in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home. Little do they know; it will be the most difficult journey of their lives and reawaken an intense desire for a place to belong. Set between the rodeo arenas of North Carolina and the spellbinding Mexican town they yearn for, “Bulls and Saints” is a love story about reverse migration, rebellion, and redemption.

American Masters: 'Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It'

Discover how Rita Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with new interviews, clips of her iconic roles and scenes of the star on set today.

POV: 'Uýra: The Rising Forest'

While traveling through the Amazon, Uýra shares ancestral knowledge with Indigenous youth to promote the significance of identity and place, threatened by Brazil's oppressive political regime. Through dance, poetry, and stunning characterization, Uýra boldly confronts historical racism, transphobia, and environmental destruction, while emphasizing the interdependence of humans and the environment.

Dia de los Muertos

"Dia de los Muertos" is a musical celebration of this much-anticipated and highly celebrated fiesta by people of Mexican heritage everywhere. Special guests include Latino rock greats, Los Lobos, the salsa-rap-reggae-funk of Ozomatli — both Los Angeles-based — and the all-female mariachi band Flor de Toloache from New York City.

PBS KIDS

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: 'I Am Cesar Chavez' and 'I Am Dolores Huerta'

Watch Monday, Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. on NEPM TV

This series follows the adventures of Xavier Riddle, his sister Yadina, and their friend Brad. In each episode, the three face a problem and must turn to the Secret Museum to help them solve it. In this special episode, Cesar Chavez helps Xavier, Yadina and Brad find the inspiration to tackle a big mess in the playroom; and Dolores Huerta teaches Xavier, Yadina and Brad that it is important to speak up when they see someone in need.

Alma’s Way

Watch weekdays at 12:p.m. on NEPM TV

Created by Sonia Manzano, Alma’s Way follows 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family, friends, and community. It showcases Latino cultures through music, food, and language.