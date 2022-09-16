El Puerto Rico: The Rich Port is a podcast featuring new music inspired by Puerto Rico performed by the Victory Players and directed by Tianhui Ng.
Hear a work by Armando Bayolo that was inspired by an early leader in the Puerto Rican independence movement.
Hear two works by Iván Enrique Rodriguez that explore identity and home.
Hear two works by Johanny Navarro that explore the cultural identity of her Puerto Rican heritage.
Hear a composition by J.J. Peña Aguayo inspired by a tragic event in 2020.
The nine-episode series features 16 new works by 10 composers, including José Javier Peña Aguayo, Armando Bayolo, Carlos Carillo, Gabriel Bouche Caro, Johanny Navarro, Christian Quiñones, Iván Enrique Rodriguez, Tony Solitro, Omar Surillo and Liliya Ugay.
El Puerto Rico: The Rich Port is produced by New England Public Media in collaboration with the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts.