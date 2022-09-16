El Puerto Rico: The Rich Port is a podcast featuring new music inspired by Puerto Rico performed by the Victory Players — an ensemble of some of the finest young musicians from around the country — directed by Tianhui Ng.

The nine-episode series features 16 new works by 10 composers, including José Javier Peña Aguayo, Armando Bayolo, Carlos Carillo, Gabriel Bouche Caro, Johanny Navarro, Christian Quiñones, Iván Enrique Rodriguez, Tony Solitro, Omar Surillo and Liliya Ugay.

El Puerto Rico: The Rich Port is produced by New England Public Media in collaboration with the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts.

