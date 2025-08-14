Podcaster Angel Rios discusses his path to success

Angel Rios is the host of “The Rally Cry” podcast and a mental health advocate. He's also a University of Massachusetts Amherst? alumni with a bachelor’s degree in construction, management, and psychology. Rios is originally from New York but later moved to Springfield, Massachusetts, with his grandmother.

At the age of 26, he spends a lot of his time giving mental health advice to other young people.

“There's a difference from being alone and feeling lonely,” he said.

Explaining that being human is to experience when feeling sad, ask yourself questions and reflect to find what it is that's bothering or upsetting you.

Rios is the oldest of two, he said “ It's okay to understand, oh I feel sad right now, but why do I feel sad? Why do I feel upset?” Ask yourself questions, and keep your mind focused on things to do that can help.

Rios also stated that there should be more emotional regulation classes.

“When someone is upset it's because before they were upset, they were once sad, and so what people do is that when they're sad they use anger to get out of being sad as a way to push out of it,” so having more classes for the youth to talk about emotions would change a lot and also to learn how to use certain things that youth can potentially use in their lives.

Rios encourages youth to get involved in programs or groups that promote emotional well being and to surround themselves with people who support their growth. Through his podcast “The Rally Cry,” he shares personal stories and invites guests to speak about their mental health journeys. He believes storytelling is a powerful tool for healing and awareness.

Rios is a reminder that it's okay not to have all the answers but it's important to ask the right questions and seek support when needed. Rios hopes his work is making a difference in the lives of you people by encouraging open conversations about mental health and breaking down the stigma around emotional expression.

His message is simple but powerful; You are not alone, and your voice matters.