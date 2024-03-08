NEPM Media Lab

-
Fire House Hot Dogs is most famously known for their variety of different hot dogs and toppings heavily inspired by baseball and Latino culture.
Michael Pabón, 29, created a non-profit organization to support students in Springfield. The GiveBack Group strives to support students in removing those distractions and allows them to pursue their educational prowess.
When everything you do gets posted on social media and you might feel as though everyone is judging you, it can be hard to put yourself out there to reach for your goals.
Fire House Hot Dogs’ meatball sub is a no-doubt home run with plenty of flavor. Eric Maldonado has taken that passion for sports and combined it with food.