Beth Ward hosts NEPM's As Schools Match Wits. As a journalist, she has covered thousands of stories during her 30-plus-year career in television news. As an anchor and reporter in Washington, D.C. and in Springfield, Massachusetts, she has covered everything from the Clinton White House to city hall, from Capitol Hill to community events.

Beth holds a bachelor’s degree from Western New England University in Springfield. During her college career, American University invited Beth to attend its prestigious Washington semester journalism program. She also participated in a political science program at Georgetown University where she also served as an intern for then-U.S. Rep. Edward Boland.

Beth began her television news career as a producer for the morning news at WFSB TV3 in Hartford, Connecticut. She then moved to WWLP TV22 in Springfield, eventually becoming a full-time reporter at the NBC affiliate. After four years, Beth moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked as a field producer, reporter and anchor at various news outlets including CNN, FOX NEWS NETWORK, WUSA, Newschannel 8 and WJLA. During this time, along with her reporting and anchoring duties, Beth was proud to co-host a local morning television talk show showcasing positive people and stories in the Washington, D.C., area.

After six years in the nation’s capital, Beth and her family decided to come back home to Massachusetts. She spent the next 10 years as an anchor/reporter at WGGB, the Springfield ABC affiliate.

Beth left WGGB in 2004 to start her own public relations and consulting business.

Beth re-joined what is now Western Mass News in 2016, reporting the stories of the day and anchoring the evening news. In 2021, she became community affairs manager for MGM.

Beth is a proud wife and mother of two. She and her husband reside in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.