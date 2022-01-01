Season 61 of As Schools Match Wits premieres Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. on NEPM-TV!
Produced at the studios of Westfield State University and broadcast on NEPM, As Schools Match Wits delivers all of the fun of the classic high school quiz-show and introduces a new generation of high-school students to one of the few public competitions that stresses knowledge over physical ability.
Season 61 Broadcast Schedule
Jan. 8: Windsor High vs. Pope Francis
Jan. 15: Amherst Regional vs. Lenox Memorial
Jan. 22: West Springfield High vs. Monson High
Jan. 29: Ludlow High vs. Hampshire Regional
Feb. 5: Hall High School vs. Chicopee High
Feb. 12: Frontier Regional vs. Longmeadow High
Feb. 19: East Granby High vs. MacDuffie School
Feb. 26: Holyoke High vs. Deerfield Academy
March 5: Academy at Charlemont vs. Lee High
March 12: East Longmeadow High vs. Smith Academy
March 19: Belchertown High vs. Pioneer Valley Regional
March 26: Suffield Academy vs. Ware High
April 2: Wahconah Regional vs. Tantasqua Regional
April 9: Pioneer Valley Christian Academy vs. Chicopee Comprehensive
April 16: Westfield High vs. Mount Greylock
April 23: Rockville High vs. Easthampton High
April 30: Minnechaug High vs. Pittsfield High
May 7: Agawam High vs. Gateway Regional
As Schools Match Wits is hosted by Beth Ward.
Learn more about the history of the show, its playoff system and point values here.
Congrats to 2021 As Schools Match Wits Champions, Lenox Memorial High School! Watch matches going back as far as Season 52 on video.nepm.org.
ASMW is sponsored in part by the Massachusetts Teachers Association