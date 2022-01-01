Saturdays at 7 p.m. on NEPM TV

Season 61 of As Schools Match Wits premieres Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. on NEPM-TV!

Produced at the studios of Westfield State University and broadcast on NEPM, As Schools Match Wits delivers all of the fun of the classic high school quiz-show and introduces a new generation of high-school students to one of the few public competitions that stresses knowledge over physical ability.

Season 61 Broadcast Schedule

Jan. 8: Windsor High vs. Pope Francis

Jan. 15: Amherst Regional vs. Lenox Memorial

Jan. 22: West Springfield High vs. Monson High

Jan. 29: Ludlow High vs. Hampshire Regional

Feb. 5: Hall High School vs. Chicopee High

Feb. 12: Frontier Regional vs. Longmeadow High

Feb. 19: East Granby High vs. MacDuffie School

Feb. 26: Holyoke High vs. Deerfield Academy

March 5: Academy at Charlemont vs. Lee High

March 12: East Longmeadow High vs. Smith Academy

March 19: Belchertown High vs. Pioneer Valley Regional

March 26: Suffield Academy vs. Ware High

April 2: Wahconah Regional vs. Tantasqua Regional

April 9: Pioneer Valley Christian Academy vs. Chicopee Comprehensive

April 16: Westfield High vs. Mount Greylock

April 23: Rockville High vs. Easthampton High

April 30: Minnechaug High vs. Pittsfield High

May 7: Agawam High vs. Gateway Regional

As Schools Match Wits is hosted by Beth Ward.

Learn more about the history of the show, its playoff system and point values here.

Congrats to 2021 As Schools Match Wits Champions, Lenox Memorial High School! Watch matches going back as far as Season 52 on video.nepm.org.

ASMW is sponsored in part by the Massachusetts Teachers Association