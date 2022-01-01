Matt Abramovitz joined NEPM in February 2022, coming from WQXR in New York, where he was vice president of programming.

He helped launch WQXR as a public station in 2009 and served as its program director and interim general manager. During his tenure, Abramovitz helped grow the station’s audience and membership base; developed new digital content; diversified its programming; produced live events series; and established innovative partnerships with an array of community organizations and distinguished cultural institutions, including the collaboration with the Metropolitan Opera that produced the critically-acclaimed podcast, “Aria Code.”

Abramovitz started his nearly three decades in media at the renowned jazz station WBGO in Newark, New Jersey. He later joined Sirius Satellite Radio, where he was a member of the original music team at launch and programmed stations for jazz, blues and rock.

Abramovitz is a graduate of Wesleyan University and received his master’s degree from Cornell University. He has served on the board of the Public Radio Program Directors Association since 2014.