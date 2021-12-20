And Another Thing Podcast
Journalists Dara Kennedy and Maya Shwayder speak with people from a wide variety of backgrounds who are dealing with challenges and looking for solutions.
While many people only recently learned about conservatorships because of the Britney Spears case, guests tell us these arrangements are far too common, affecting more than one million Americans.
Compared to their white counterparts, people of color living in Western New England are more likely to live in poorer health, and it's more likely for Black residents to die younger. As we mark Black History Month, And Another Thing looks at the history of health inequity and highlights efforts in this region to address it.
On the day longtime New England Patriots star Tom Brady — who spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — retires from the NFL, we look at what makes him so unique among all the other extraordinary athletes who also have played professional football.
In this in-depth interview, UMass professor Amilcar Shabazz talks about his scholarship and activism on behalf of Black Americans, including setting one example for slavery reparations in the town of Amherst.
A panel of journalists review and analyze some of the top stories of interest to people in western New England.
With billions of dollars in federal assistance going to libraries around the country, we look at the needs of New England libraries that look forward to expanding digital services and assistance.
Massachusetts could join states around the country that are changing their voting rules following the 2020 presidential election. We look at a wide range of proposed voting rules changes in Massachusetts from voter identification to same day registration.
‘Public officials can’t make perfect decisions’ says last person from western Massachusetts to serve as governorIn depth “Monday conversation” with former acting Massachusetts Governor Jane Swift about the challenges of holding that office, while living on the far western edge of the state and as a new mother. Swift says women in politics face a more welcoming environment today.
And Another Thing examines the impact of the entrance of a big-name Democratic candidate on the Massachusetts race for governor.
Some western New England rabbis describe their constant concern about the risk of anti-Semitic attacks on their congregations, such as the weekend hostage taking in Fort Worth, Texas.