© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
aat_jpg.jpeg
And Another Thing Podcast
On hiatus
Hosted by Dara Kennedy
,
Maya Shwayder

Journalists Dara Kennedy and Maya Shwayder speak with people from a wide variety of backgrounds who are dealing with challenges and looking for solutions.

Ways To Subscribe
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
Load More