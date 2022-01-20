Maura Healey shakes up Democratic race for governor in Massachusetts

There is a third and better known Democratic candidate for governor in Massachusetts. Attorney General Maura Healey launched her campaign for governor by releasing an online video Thursday morning.

“Massachusetts will come back stronger than ever, because we’re working together,” Healey says in that video.

The video highlights legal fights Healey initiated as attorney general against Purdue Pharma and ExxonMobil.

“Now, I’m ready to be your governor,” Healey says, “ We’ll get our economy back on track and bring job training to every part of our state, so that everyone can share in our growth. We’ll make child care more affordable, so that every family can have the flexibility and support they need. And we’ll modernize our schools, so our children can learn in a safe, sustainable environment.”

Healey does not mention rivals. The other two Democratic candidates are Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz. The only Republican candidate at this time is former State Rep. Geoff Diehl.

