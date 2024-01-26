© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

December 18, 2023: Extra excitement

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 26, 2024 at 11:13 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A man in a camouflage jacket and black baseball cap. on his outstretched hand is a leather glove on which sits a brown hawk with wings extended. a crowd watched on behind them.
courtesy of artist
Jeff Tweedy with hawk at Solid Sound at Mass Moca.

Twas a week before X-mas and all through the show we were getting excited for what’s coming.

For some of us that means parties. And when one of your previous guests heads south to get their party on at The White House, you ask them all you can about it so you can live vicariously through their experience. Western New England Professor of Law Jennifer Taub has just come back from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, and gives us all the sordid details about getting your holiday on with a pile of podcasters in the president’s house.

For some of us that means engaging with the wealth of myths, legends, and figures connected with the wide swath of holidays at the end of the year. We chat with folklorist Jeff Belanger about some of the tales we encountered in his latest book, “The Fright Before Christmas: Surviving Krampus and Other Yuletide Monsters” about all the solstice oriented things that go bump in the snow.

And for some of us, that’s getting ready for the parties of next year. One such party only happens every other year up in North Adams. 2024 will see the return of Solid Sound, the Wilco curated 3-day festival at Mass MoCA, and they’ve just announced the lineup earlier today. We get Jeff Tweedy, frontman for Wilco, Tweedy, and more to walk us through some of the highlights of this years participants, and why hosting this festival at an art museum has become a perfect partnership.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICFESTIVALSBOOKSHISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith