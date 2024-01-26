December 18, 2023: Extra excitement

Twas a week before X-mas and all through the show we were getting excited for what’s coming.

For some of us that means parties. And when one of your previous guests heads south to get their party on at The White House, you ask them all you can about it so you can live vicariously through their experience. Western New England Professor of Law Jennifer Taub has just come back from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, and gives us all the sordid details about getting your holiday on with a pile of podcasters in the president’s house.

For some of us that means engaging with the wealth of myths, legends, and figures connected with the wide swath of holidays at the end of the year. We chat with folklorist Jeff Belanger about some of the tales we encountered in his latest book, “The Fright Before Christmas: Surviving Krampus and Other Yuletide Monsters” about all the solstice oriented things that go bump in the snow.

And for some of us, that’s getting ready for the parties of next year. One such party only happens every other year up in North Adams. 2024 will see the return of Solid Sound, the Wilco curated 3-day festival at Mass MoCA, and they’ve just announced the lineup earlier today. We get Jeff Tweedy, frontman for Wilco, Tweedy, and more to walk us through some of the highlights of this years participants, and why hosting this festival at an art museum has become a perfect partnership.