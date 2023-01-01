Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last twenty years; the last seventeen of them as host of “Mornings with Monte” on The River, 93.9/WRSI. During his time as host of “Mornings with Monte,” he developed several local fundraising campaigns, including the annual pre-Thanksgiving “Monte’s March” for The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Monte also serves as the volunteer president of the board of the non-profit Shea Theater Arts Center in his hometown of Great Falls (Turners Falls), Massachusetts. He is married to Smith College Spanish lecturer, Melissa Belmonte, and has three incredibly creative kids, Atticus, Enzo and Pax.

