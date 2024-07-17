Day 2: 'Make America Safe Once Again'
Former President Donald Trump on the second night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
A woman mimics Donald Trump's ear bandage on the second night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and disbarred lawyer, at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Knock-offs of the Trump-branded “Never Surrender High-Tops" are worn at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates from Texas on the second night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates listen to Lara Trump, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
A delegate on the second night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates on the second night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates on the second night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
The Fox News booth on the second night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Former President Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick, Sen. J. D. Vance of Ohio, at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Red in a Blue State examines the backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The second day had the theme "Make America Safe Once Again."