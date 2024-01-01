A Photo and Interview Series by Barry Goldstein

Red in a Blue State: Stories from the 2024 RNC will examine the backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of western Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

Acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein will chronicle the event and attendees through documentary photography, portraiture, video, and audio interviews for NEPM.

The mission statement of the project is in its title: what is it like for Republicans to live in an overwhelmingly majority blue state? What drives and motivates them to align themselves politically with the conservative side of the aisle? How do they feel about their party as they head into the voting booths this November? What’s it like for them to be at the preeminent gathering and celebration of their party, and surrounded by so many other like-minded people?

About the photographer

Patti Jette / Courtesy Photographer Barry Goldstein.

Barry Goldstein is a photojournalist who has been embedded with and profiled soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan, covered the aftermath of the events of 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, documented the efforts of volunteer medical workers in Honduras, and chronicled protests and political conventions.

A visiting professor at Williams College, Goldstein is the author of "Gray Land: Soldiers on War" and the collection "Being There: Medical Student Morgue Volunteers Following 9/11."