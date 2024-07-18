Day 3: 'Make America Strong Once Again'
1 of 9 — DSC_7721 copy.jpg
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
2 of 9 — DSC_7651 copy.jpg
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
3 of 9 — DSC_7627 copy.jpg
Delegates gather on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
4 of 9 — RIABS-1.jpg
Delegates gather on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
5 of 9 — DSC_7700 copy.jpg
The teleprompter and crowd on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
6 of 9 — DSC_7616 copy.jpg
Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, speaks on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
7 of 9 — DSC_7621 copy.jpg
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
8 of 9 — DSC_7667 copy.jpg
Delegates gather on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
9 of 9 — DSC_7685 copy.jpg
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Red in a Blue State examines the backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The third day had the theme "Make America Strong Once Again."