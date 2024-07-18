© 2024 New England Public Media

Day 3: 'Make America Strong Once Again'

New England Public Media | By Barry Goldstein
Published July 18, 2024 at 4:11 PM EDT
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
A man on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Delegates gather on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates gather on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Delegates gather on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
The teleprompter and crowd on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
The teleprompter and crowd on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, speaks on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, speaks on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates gather on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Delegates gather on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM

Red in a Blue State examines the backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The third day had the theme "Make America Strong Once Again."
