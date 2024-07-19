© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Day 4: 'Make America Great Once Again'

New England Public Media | By Barry Goldstein
Published July 19, 2024 at 2:02 PM EDT
A child kicks a balloon on stage on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
1 of 4  — balloon_8142 copy.jpg
A child kicks a balloon on stage on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump with his wife, Melania Trump, and family on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
2 of 4  — Trump_8227 copy.jpg
GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump with his wife, Melania Trump, and family on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Balloons fall on the crowd on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
3 of 4  — Balloons_8075 copy.jpg
Balloons fall on the crowd on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
4 of 4  — Trump_8210 copy.jpg
Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM

Red in a Blue State examines the backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The fourth day had the theme "Make America Great Once Again."
Tags
Podcasts & Projects Red in a Blue StateGOVERNMENT & POLITICS