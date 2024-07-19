Day 4: 'Make America Great Once Again'
A child kicks a balloon on stage on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump with his wife, Melania Trump, and family on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Balloons fall on the crowd on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Red in a Blue State examines the backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The fourth day had the theme "Make America Great Once Again."