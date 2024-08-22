© 2024 New England Public Media

Day 3: 'A Fight for Our Freedoms'

New England Public Media | By Barry Goldstein
Published August 22, 2024 at 4:27 PM EDT
Delegates on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
1 of 9  — DSC_8719 copy.jpg
Delegates on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
2 of 9  — DSC_8689 copy.jpg
Delegates on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
3 of 9  — DSC_8707 copy.jpg
Delegates on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Saphira Galoob, dancer, lobbyist and attendee from Washington, D.C., on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
4 of 9  — Saphira_Galoob_8674 copy.jpg
Saphira Galoob, dancer, lobbyist and attendee from Washington, D.C., on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Ernie Renteria, a delegate from Temple, Texas, left, and Felicia Shakespeare, an educator and entrepreneur, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
5 of 9  — Unprecedented-Day3-01.jpg
Ernie Renteria, a delegate from Temple, Texas, left, and Felicia Shakespeare, an educator and entrepreneur, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
David Perez Hurley and Sylvia Lagos, delegates from Dallas, Texas, left, and Deepti Suri, a yoga therapist and women’s rights advocate from Bolingbrook, Illinois, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
6 of 9  — Unprecedented-Day3-05.jpg
David Perez Hurley and Sylvia Lagos, delegates from Dallas, Texas, left, and Deepti Suri, a yoga therapist and women’s rights advocate from Bolingbrook, Illinois, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Bryan Lewis, a firefighter, former union organizer and alternate delegate from Portland, Oregon, left, and Buta Biberaj, a lawyer and delegate from Virginia, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
7 of 9  — Unprecedented-Day3-04.jpg
Bryan Lewis, a firefighter, former union organizer and alternate delegate from Portland, Oregon, left, and Buta Biberaj, a lawyer and delegate from Virginia, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Kim Callahan, a community organizer and delegate from Des Moines, Iowa, left, and Kim Short, a delegate from Triangle, Virginia, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
8 of 9  — Unprecedented-Day3-03.jpg
Kim Callahan, a community organizer and delegate from Des Moines, Iowa, left, and Kim Short, a delegate from Triangle, Virginia, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Katie Mastrosimone, a high school junior and guest, and her mother, Gina Spade, a telecommunications lawyer and delegate from Kansas, left, and Justin Cohen, national lead organizer of Dads for Kamala, from Brooklyn, New York, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
9 of 9  — Unprecedented-Day3-02.jpg
Katie Mastrosimone, a high school junior and guest, and her mother, Gina Spade, a telecommunications lawyer and delegate from Kansas, left, and Justin Cohen, national lead organizer of Dads for Kamala, from Brooklyn, New York, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM

Unprecedented: Stories from the 2024 DNC examines the experiences and perspectives of Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 DNC in Chicago, Illinois. The third day had the theme "A Fight for Our Freedoms."
