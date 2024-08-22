Day 3: 'A Fight for Our Freedoms'
Delegates on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Saphira Galoob, dancer, lobbyist and attendee from Washington, D.C., on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Ernie Renteria, a delegate from Temple, Texas, left, and Felicia Shakespeare, an educator and entrepreneur, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
David Perez Hurley and Sylvia Lagos, delegates from Dallas, Texas, left, and Deepti Suri, a yoga therapist and women’s rights advocate from Bolingbrook, Illinois, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Bryan Lewis, a firefighter, former union organizer and alternate delegate from Portland, Oregon, left, and Buta Biberaj, a lawyer and delegate from Virginia, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Kim Callahan, a community organizer and delegate from Des Moines, Iowa, left, and Kim Short, a delegate from Triangle, Virginia, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Katie Mastrosimone, a high school junior and guest, and her mother, Gina Spade, a telecommunications lawyer and delegate from Kansas, left, and Justin Cohen, national lead organizer of Dads for Kamala, from Brooklyn, New York, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Unprecedented: Stories from the 2024 DNC examines the experiences and perspectives of Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 DNC in Chicago, Illinois. The third day had the theme "A Fight for Our Freedoms."