Unprecedented

Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
1 of 15  — DSC_8552 copy.jpg
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates watch U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland speak on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
2 of 15  — DSC_8494 copy.jpg
Delegates watch U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland speak on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Police watch pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
3 of 15  — DSC_8366 copy.jpg
Police watch pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
4 of 15  — DSC_8528 copy.jpg
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
5 of 15  — DSC_8536 copy.jpg
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Pro-Palestinian protesters outside of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
6 of 15  — DSC_8455 copy.jpg
Pro-Palestinian protesters outside of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates listen to U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas speak on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
7 of 15  — DSC_8516 copy.jpg
Delegates listen to U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas speak on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates watch President Joe Biden speak on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
8 of 15  — DSC_8547 copy.jpg
Delegates watch President Joe Biden speak on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
9 of 15  — DSC_8527 copy.jpg
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Pro-Palestinian protesters outside of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
10 of 15  — DSC_8450 copy.jpg
Pro-Palestinian protesters outside of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
11 of 15  — DSC_8542 copy.jpg
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
12 of 15  — DSC_8549 copy.jpg
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Pro-Palestinian protesters outside of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
13 of 15  — Unprecedented-Day1-01.jpg
Pro-Palestinian protesters outside of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
14 of 15  — DSC_8523 copy.jpg
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Unprecedented: Stories from the 2024 DNC. Aug. 19-22, Chicago, IL.
15 of 15  — Unprecedented-Banners-2024-1680x936.png

A Photo and Interview Series by Barry Goldstein

  • Delegates watch President Joe Biden speak on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
    Barry Goldstein
    /
    NEPM
    Day 1: 'For the People'
    Unprecedented: Stories from the 2024 DNC examines the experiences and perspectives of Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.
  • Nicole LaChapelle, delegate and mayor of Easthampton, Massachusetts, left, and Melissa Musgrove, a social worker, with Tom Powers, a computer engineer, attendees from Canton, Ohio, on the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2024.
    Barry Goldstein
    /
    NEPM
    Day 2: 'A Bold Vision for America's Future'
    Unprecedented: Stories from the 2024 DNC examines the experiences and perspectives of Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

A companion to NEPM's series Red in a Blue State, Unprecedented: Stories from the 2024 DNC examines the experiences and perspectives of Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois from Monday, Aug. 19 through Thursday, Aug. 22.

Acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein chronicles the event and attendees through documentary photography, portraiture, video, and audio interviews for NEPM.

The project examines how Democrats feel about the unprecedented path their party's nominee took to get to the top of the ticket? What does it mean to them to be nominating the first woman of color as a major party candidate for president? How do they feel about their party as they head into the voting booths this November? What's it like for them to be part of such a historic moment in modern political history?

Photographer Barry Goldstein.
Patti Jette
/
Courtesy
Photographer Barry Goldstein.

About the photographer

Barry Goldstein is a photojournalist who has been embedded with and profiled soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan, covered the aftermath of the events of 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, documented the efforts of volunteer medical workers in Honduras, and chronicled protests and political conventions. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe, The Atlantic, and The American Scholar. He is the author of "Gray Land: Soldiers on War" and the collection "Being There: Medical Student Morgue Volunteers Following 9/11."

Goldstein is associate professor of medical humanities at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and was visiting professor of humanities at Williams College and adjunct professor of humanism in medicine at the NYU Medical School.