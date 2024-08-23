Day 4: 'For Our Future'

Unprecedented: Stories from the 2024 DNC examines the experiences and perspectives of Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 DNC in Chicago, Illinois. The fourth day had the theme "For Our Future."

Lee Chaloemtiarana, attendee from Oak Park, Illinois

“I'm 19. I just turned 19 the first day of the convention. So this was my birthday present.

“The ‘Don't Say Gay’ bills will largely impact kids growing up. You know, I'm a queer person. I've been on the receiving end of bullying from that. But the best way that it has been prevented is through education and telling kids from a young age that queer families exist. You know, somebody can have two moms or two dads.

"It doesn't mean you're indoctrinating them with pornography. It's just showing them that people live differently. Families look differently, and that's okay. And that can prevent so much bullying. The suicide rate amongst trans youth is particularly high, and I'm concerned that if Trump gets elected and Project 2025 is implemented, that that suicide rate for trans and LGBTQ youth will largely increase, because not only are maybe some of their peers telling them it's not okay for them to love who they want to love or be who they want to be, but the whole government is telling them that that's wrong.”

Michele Marantz, delegate from Dalton, Massachusetts and the chair of the Dalton Democratic Town Committee

“We have been looking for the sense of community for a long, long time. We have been since Trump's election. We have been a community joined through anxiety and despair. And now it's totally flipped and it's wonderful. This is what it means to be happy about politics. Wow, what a strange feeling it is.

“It's climate action. I mean, we really need to grapple with this. And we have to stop running away and kicking the can down the road … As a climate activist for the past 10 years in Massachusetts, I am shocked, appalled, and astounded that the Massachusetts legislature did not produce a climate bill at the end of two years. So we are going back to the drawing board, and there's going to be a lot of hollering and phone calls about this within the near future. It is just unacceptable. And we're going to try to make something happen.”

Melinda Brent, worker from Maryland

“I have two daughters. I'm very inspired by Kamala Harris. For the future of the United States and for working people of the United States. I think we have a very clear choice this year. And I think because of the momentum and the energy and the historic nature of this moment, I think that we are going to be victorious in November.

“This means everything to women and girls especially, and women everywhere. There's more at stake than I ever thought, than I ever would have imagined. We've lost rights. And I think we're finally waking up in America.”

Priya Bala, guest from Schaumburg, Illinois, and the wife of U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois.

“I think I want to return to a feeling of everybody wanting to be there for each other and not pitting people one against the other. And, you know, aside from that, certainly choice, certainly inclusiveness and acceptance of all sorts of diversity. But we are all here for each other and we're all in the same boat. And I just hope that we can get there in November.”

