Connecting Point Host Zydalis Bauer named to BusinessWest’s ‘40 Under Forty’ Class of 2022

May 11, 2022, Springfield, Mass. — It’s a list that everyone looks at, and if you’re under 40, you hope to get on. Zydalis Bauer, host of NEPM’s Connecting Point, was named to the 2022 class of “40 Under Forty” by the editors of BusinessWest. She’s among 40 young professionals in western Massachusetts honored for their career achievements and service to the community.

Zydalis Bauer is a graduate of Westfield State University with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Her journey in public media began in 2008 when, straight out of high school, she interned with WGBY’s Latino Youth Media Institute. She was hooked and never left. She has been a part of several local productions and community engagement projects with the station, working both in front of and behind the camera. She then advanced to become a host of Presencia, joined the Connecting Point team in 2019, and became its host in 2021.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this recognition than Zydalis,” said Connecting Point Executive Producer Tony Dunne. “The person that you see on your television screen is the same one that you get in real life: her warmth and compassion for others is genuine and honest. Her work in showcasing the stories and people of the region as host/producer for Connecting Point may be the most prominent display of her dedication to public service, but there are many other things that don’t get as much attention — from her work as a member of the board of Girls, Inc. to the mentorship that she provides to young people coming up in the field of media, she continually gives back at every opportunity. Zydalis cares deeply about her community, and it shows in both her professional and personal endeavors.”

The BusinessWest “Forty Under 40” class of 2022 will be celebrated on Thursday, June 16 at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke.

