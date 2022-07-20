NEPM adds more local voices to Saturday afternoons with the premiere of ‘Valley Voices Radio’

Valley Voices Radio Saturdays at 12 p.m. on NEPM

July 15, 2022, Springfield, Mass. — Get ready to laugh out loud this Saturday afternoon as New England Public Media premieres the first episode of “Valley Voices Radio,” a special eight-episode series that brings local storytellers to the mic. The locally-produced half-hour show will air for eight Saturdays beginning July 16, 2022 at noon, following “Wait, Wait…Don't Tell Me!” on 88.5 FM, and streaming at nepm.org.

“We are so excited to bring Valley Voices to the radio,” said Vanessa Cerillo, NEPM’s senior director of marketing, communications and events, who hosts the radio show and co-produces the Valley Voices Story Slam event series. “We’ve lined up some incredible stories on this show, and it’s such a privilege to share these talented, funny, and downright awesome storytellers with a bigger audience.”

The radio show is an extension of NEPM’s Valley Voice Story Slam, produced in partnership with the Academy of Music Theatre. Over seven seasons, Valley Voices Story Slam has brought hundreds of local storytellers on stage to share their true stories with live audiences at venues across the region. Some have never set foot on stage or shared a story out loud. The series has also attracted storytellers who regularly perform at national storytelling events like The Moth.

NEPM has produced the Valley Voices Podcast since 2016, in addition to a video series on YouTube, as a way to collect and preserve the show’s performances. Storytellers and story enthusiasts can also gather in the Valley Storytelling Community Facebook Group.

With themes ranging from “Love Me Tinder” to “Family Ties,” “Valley Voices Radio” will share stories that inspire connection and empathy. Some might offer a different way to look at something, others are guaranteed to make you laugh.

“Our first episode features three tremendous storytellers: Christine Stevens, Sera Rivers and David Bulley, all sharing stories they told at an event at Hawks & Reed in Greenfield, Massachusetts, where the theme was ‘Sweet and Salty,’” Cerillo said. “You are guaranteed to laugh. Trust me.”

“Valley Voices was my first-ever story slam experience and first time performing anything in front of an audience,” said Sera Rivers, whose story is featured in the first episode of “Valley Voices Radio.” “The moment I got on stage and stared out at the audience I was hooked! I’m proud to be included in the first radio show, and more so, to be part of this caring community of storytellers.”

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media is a community-supported, independent non-profit organization based in Springfield, Massachusetts. Through a deep commitment to independent local journalism, trusted educational content, inspired cultural offerings, and civic engagement, NEPM endeavors to share new voices and inspire new conversations. It provides audiences with a broad array of local and national programs across all media —TV, radio, online, and mobile, including PBS and NPR programs as well as locally produced series, podcasts and specials. Its four digital TV channels, and two radio networks present news, jazz and classical music, documentaries, talk, drama, plus cultural and educational programming.

For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org

