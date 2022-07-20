July 15, 2022, Springfield, Mass. — With extensive experience in resource development at Holyoke Community College, Boston College, Elms College, and Westfield State University, Patrick Carpenter joins New England Public Media as senior director of development.

Most recently he has served as director in institutional advancement at HCC where, under his leadership, annual giving increased dramatically, new donor participation grew substantially, and a multi-year capital campaign was designed. Carpenter was the first major gifts officer at Westfield State University and increased private support of endowed funds through his major and planned giving work.

He is a sponsor liaison for the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District 1, president of the Southampton Youth Athletic Association board of directors, and has served as president of the Elms College Alumni Association.

Carpenter holds a bachelor's degree in English from Elms College and a master’s degree in higher education administration from Bay Path University. He currently teaches sociology at Elms College as a member of its adjunct faculty.

A self-described “serious outdoor enthusiast,” he loves spending time on any hiking trail, and is particularly fond of northern New Hampshire. He lives with his family in Northampton.

“I am thrilled to be joining New England Public Media as the new senior director of development. I am impressed by the work of the development team at NEPM, as well as the leadership of President Matt Abramovitz,” said Carpenter. “NEPM’s goals are quite impressive, and I look forward to working with the development team, Matt, the NEPM board, and others from within the organization to help bring the vision for the organization to fruition.”

“We're all looking forward to working with Patrick,” said NEPM President Matt Abramovitz. “He has had tremendous success as a fundraiser — even during the pandemic — because he has a knack for building relationships and rallying people to a cause. He’s a creative, passionate team-builder who is as dedicated to public media as he is to our region."

New England Public Media is a community-supported, independent non-profit organization based in Springfield, Massachusetts. Through a deep commitment to independent local journalism, trusted educational content, inspired cultural offerings, and civic engagement, NEPM endeavors to share new voices and inspire new conversations. It provides audiences with a broad array of local and national programs across all media —TV, radio, online, and mobile, including PBS and NPR programs as well as locally produced series, podcasts and specials. Its four digital TV channels, and two radio networks present news, jazz and classical music, documentaries, talk, drama, plus cultural and educational programming.

