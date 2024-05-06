Two New Community Leaders to Join the NEPM Board

May 6, 2024, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Heather Hayes and Eric Cromwell were elected to the board of directors of New England Public Media (NEPM) in April. They join a group of community-minded individuals led by board chair Susan Fentin. This dedicated team is committed to the ongoing development and growth of public media in our region.

“We’re delighted to welcome Heather and Eric to the NEPM board,” said Fentin. “They bring with them a love of public media and skill sets that will be invaluable to our mission. We’re looking forward to their energy and enthusiasm.”

Heather Hayes is senior vice president for strategic initiatives and chief of staff at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, where she serves as a key partner in the president's executive leadership team and secretary to the board of trustees. Prior to joining Holy Cross, Hayes held several positions at Boston College Law School, most recently associate dean of strategic & student affairs. Hayes served as director of legal recruitment at WilmerHale LLP, lateral recruiter at Testa, Hurwitz & Thibeault, LLP, and associate at Cooley Manion Jones LLP before her career in higher education. She is a graduate of Clark University and Boston College Law School, and lives in the Berkshires with her family.

Eric Cromwell has an extensive entrepreneurial career. Following in the footsteps of his parents, Cromwell is currently a franchise operator for multiple Burger King and KFC locations throughout the region. Under the owner-operator group, MHC Services, he oversees operations of these restaurants, and supervises over 200 employees. He graduated from Hofstra University with a bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship with a double minor in business law and art history. Cromwell lives in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

In addition to NEPM, Cromwell will continue to serve in numerous franchise association volunteer leadership roles including as vice president of the New England Franchise Association (Burger King), vice president of the KFC Northeast Franchisee Association, board member for Restaurant Supply Chain Solutions (RSCS), the Purchasing CO-OP for Yum Brands, and member of the AKFCF Finance Committee for the National KFC Franchise Association.

NEPM President Matt Abramovitz said he looks forward to the opportunity for collaboration with these additional board members.

“Eric and Heather bring not only bring the wisdom and experience they’ve earned in their professional careers, but also a passion for NEPM’s work in western Mass.,” Abramovitz said. “Eric grew up with Channel 57 and his children love PBS Kids; Heather is an avid radio listener as she commutes to Worcester. The insight that comes from knowing what NEPM produces and what it means in people’s lives is a tremendous addition to the board.”

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

NEPM (New England Public Media) is a community-supported, independent nonprofit organization based in Springfield, Massachusetts. Through a deep commitment to independent local journalism, trusted educational content, inspired cultural offerings, and civic engagement, NEPM endeavors to share new voices and inspire new conversations. It provides audiences with a broad array of local and national programs across all media —TV, radio, online, and mobile, including PBS and NPR programs as well as locally produced series, podcasts and specials. Its four digital TV channels and two radio networks present news, jazz and classical music, documentaries, talk, drama, plus cultural and educational programming.

For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org