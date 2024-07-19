Tracy Trial joins New England Public Media as senior director of development

July 19, 2024, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — With more than 20 years of experience working in public service in western Massachusetts, Tracy Trial joins New England Public Media today as senior director of development. She brings a high level of expertise in major gifts, planned giving, and strategic development to NEPM.

“The common thread through Tracy’s career has been service,” said NEPM President Matt Abramovitz. “Whether working as a fundraiser or a teacher, she has demonstrated a lifelong passion for making our community stronger. I am thrilled to have her bring her smarts, vision, and commitment to NEPM.”

Trial is a collaborative-minded leader who has served in fundraising and community relations roles for a number of organizations. She comes to NEPM from United Way of Pioneer Valley where she was senior director of development. Before that, she served as director of community and donor relations at Goodwill Industries of Springfield & Hartford.

In addition to her extensive work in fundraising, her background also includes instructional and administrative positions in secondary and higher education through Holyoke Public Schools and Bay Path University, where she was director of experiential education.

She has given back to the community through volunteer work at Girls Inc. of the Valley, Treehouse Foundation, and other organizations.

A western Massachusetts native, Trial attended Smith College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. She went on to UMass Amherst to earn a master’s degree in education. She now lives in Wilbraham with her family and is an avid gardener and baker.

“NEPM has been a steady and dependable resource to me and my family for as long as I can remember,” said Trial. “I am proud to join this team at such an important time for local media, and I’m eager to partner with supporters to ensure the continued vibrancy of this trusted organization.”

