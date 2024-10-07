NEPM News and GBH News host Massachusetts Senate Debate in Springfield

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and John Deaton to take questions from NEPM News and GBH News reporters on Oct. 17

October 7, 2024, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — New England Public Media (NEPM) and GBH News today announced they will host a debate between the two candidates for U.S. Senate from Massachusetts live from NEPM’s studios in Springfield, Mass. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

NEPM News reporter Adam Frenier and GBH News political reporters Adam Reilly and Saraya Wintersmith will moderate a one-hour debate between incumbent Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Republican challenger John Deaton.

“This is the only U.S. Senate debate to be held here in western Massachusetts, and we’re honored to be hosting Sen. Warren and Mr. Deaton at our studios in downtown Springfield,” said John Sutton, vice president of content and audience strategy for NEPM. "Public media plays an essential role in keeping voters informed, and providing clear, unbiased information that helps people make the choices that affect their lives and communities.”

The debate will be broadcast live on NEPM TV; 88.5 NEPM; GBH 2; GBH 89.7 FM; 90.1 CAI, the Cape and Islands Radio; and streaming at gbhnews.org and the GBH News and NEPM YouTube channels. Following the debate, GBH News will offer commentary, analysis, and listener feedback in a special half hour program hosted by GBH News reporters Katie Lannan and Arun Rath, available at GBH 89.7, 88.5 NEPM, and streaming at gbhnews.org.

“Local public media continues to offer trusted, timely news and context on issues that matter to voters,” said GBH News Editor-in-Chief Dan Lothian. “We’re honored to join NEPM, our public media partners in Springfield, to provide Massachusetts citizens greater insight into the perspectives and policies of the two Senate candidates ahead of Election Day.”

The NEPM News and GBH News Massachusetts Senate Debate is part of a new initiative called Connecting the Commonwealth, a partnership between GBH News, CAI, and New England Public Media (NEPM) to report and expand news coverage statewide, reaching listeners from Springfield to Provincetown and points between. CAI, the Cape and Islands Radio will contribute a question for the candidates to answer during the debate.

The NEPM News and GBH News Massachusetts Senate Debate will be captioned in English and Spanish. The debate will be rebroadcast on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM and Sunday, Oct. 20 on NEPM TV at 7 p.m.; GBH 2 at 6 p.m. and on GBH 89.7 at 7 p.m. Find all of NEPM News and GBH News’ Election 2024 coverage at nepm.org/tags/elections and gbhnews.org/election-2024.

The NEPM News and GBH News Massachusetts Senate Debate is sponsored by AARP Massachusetts.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video and music content.

For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT GBH

GBH is the leading multiplatform creator for public media in America. As the largest producer of content for PBS and partner to NPR and PRX, GBH delivers compelling experiences, stories and information to audiences wherever they are. GBH produces digital and broadcast programming that engages, illuminates and inspires, through drama and science, history, arts, culture and journalism. It is the creator of such signature programs as MASTERPIECE, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FRONTLINE, NOVA, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, Arthur and Molly of Denali and a catalog of streaming series, podcasts and on-demand video. GBH’s television channels include GBH 2, GBH 44, GBH Kids and national services WORLD and Create. With studios and a newsroom headquartered in Boston, GBH reaches across New England with GBH 89.7, Boston’s Local NPR; CRB Classical 99.5; and CAI, the Cape and Islands NPR station. Dedicated to making media accessible to and inclusive of our diverse culture, GBH is a pioneer in delivering media to those who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind and visually impaired. GBH creates curriculum-based digital content for educators nationwide with PBS Learning Media and has been recognized with hundreds of the nation’s premier broadcast, digital and journalism awards.

Find more information at gbh.org.

