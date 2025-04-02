Celebrate 413 Day: A very western Mass. celebration

April 2, 2025, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — NEPM’s “The Fabulous 413” radio show is declaring April 13 (4-13) as 413 Day, a special day to honor the people, culture, and spirit of western Mass. The free event, on Sunday, April 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at CitySpace in Easthampton, invites the public to come together for an afternoon of live music and lively conversations showcasing all things western Mass. Join us as we make history and celebrate the unique culture of western Mass.

All for one and 4-1-3!

“We believe it’s time for the west to be recognized with our own state holiday,” said Monte Belmonte, co-host of “The Fabulous 413.” “Boston has Patriots Day and Evacuation Day. We think it’s high time for western Mass. to have 413 Day, and what better way to celebrate than with the vibrant community that makes this region so special?”

Guests include Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll; Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle; hosts of the Tumble Science Podcast for Kids, an award-winning podcast based in Franklin County; and regular “The Fabulous 413” guests Emily Brewster, The Word Nerd; Salman Hameed, Mr. Universe; and Ousmane Power-Greene, professor of history at Clark University.

Performances by local musical acts, including acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Erin McKeown and dream rock indie band The Fawns, will round out the afternoon.

Attendees will have the chance to meet Belmonte, Kaliis Smith, and their regular show guests, join Easthampton’s Tip Top Wine Shop for a wine tasting, and enjoy food from local food trucks, including Thai Chili.

“The Fabulous 413” is a lively local radio show celebrating the rich culture, fascinating history, and vibrant personalities of western Massachusetts. Hosted by Belmonte and Smith, the show features interviews with local artists and leaders, deep dives into the region's history and culture, and highlights the incredible diversity that makes western Mass. unique. Listen to “The Fabulous 413” every weekday at 3 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM or on-demand through their podcast.

“‘The Fabulous 413’ is all about celebrating the incredible people and stories of western Mass.,” said Matt Abramovitz, president of NEPM. “We’re excited to host this event as a way for our listeners and the community to come together, connect, and truly celebrate everything that makes this region so special. 413 Day is the perfect way to shine a spotlight on the vibrancy, creativity, and strength of western Mass.”

This event is made possible with the generous support of PV Squared Solar and Greenfield Cooperative Bank.

Registration is encouraged at nepm.org/413day.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Location: CitySpace, 43 Main St., Easthampton

Cost: Free

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

