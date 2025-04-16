NEPM, Community Music School of Springfield launch Play it Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive to support music education in local public schools

April 16, 2025, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — New England Public Media and Community Music School of Springfield are joining forces to host the Play it Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive, an initiative designed to provide students in Springfield and Holyoke public schools with the instruments they need to pursue their love for music. The drive will run from Saturday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 14.

The power of music has the ability to change lives, and both NEPM and CMSS believe that arts education is essential to building strong communities. Music education programs in Springfield and Holyoke public schools are thriving, offering a model of music and arts education that is inspiring schools across the nation. To support this ongoing work, NEPM and CMSS are asking the public to donate gently used band and orchestra instruments to ensure that local youth continue to have the opportunity to thrive through music.

“NEPM provides music and culture programming every week to thousands of people in western Massachusetts and beyond. With this instrument drive, we are taking our commitment to the arts to a new level," said Matt Abramovitz, president of NEPM. “This spring we are asking our audience to recognize the transformative power of music, dust off that old violin or clarinet, and ‘play it forward’ by donating that instrument to a new generation.”

From May 3-14, people from western Massachusetts and surrounding areas are encouraged to donate band and orchestra instruments to support CMSS’s programs in local public schools.

“Every instrument placed in a child’s hands has the power to change their life.” said Eileen McCaffery, executive director of the Community Music School of Springfield. “CMSS is a decades-long partner with local school districts in this important work of leveraging the power of music and arts education to significantly improve graduation rates and wellbeing of young people across our communities.”

Instruments donated through Play it Forward Western Mass. will be inventoried, refurbished, and distributed to schools by CMSS based on need. Big Y Corporation has partnered with Play it Forward Western Mass. to provide convenient drop-off locations around the region. To donate, simply drop off your gently used instruments at one of the following select Big Y locations:



300 Cooley St., Springfield

802 Williams St., Longmeadow

441 North Main St., East Longmeadow

650 Memorial Drive, Chicopee

2035 Boston Road, Wilbraham

136 North King St., Northampton

237 Mohawk Trail, Greenfield

Donations can also be dropped off at the Community Music School of Springfield, 127 State St., Springfield, during business hours.

Donors will fill out a donation form at the drop-off location, and CMSS will acknowledge each gift with a tax-deductible receipt. For those who want to share the story of their instrument, there will be space on the form to provide details, and select stories will be shared on air by NEPM.

We are accepting gently used band and orchestra instruments such as:



Piccolo, flute, clarinet, saxophones

Trumpet, trombone, baritone/euphonium, tuba

Violin, viola, cello, upright bass

Please note that we cannot accept pianos, guitars, drum kits, electric keyboards, or musical accessories like music stands and amplifiers.

If you are unable to donate an instrument but still want to help, monetary donations are welcomed and can be made directly to CMSS. These funds will go toward refurbishing instruments and supporting CMSS’s music programs. Every donation helps foster a creative, thriving community.

The Play it Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive is an exciting opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of local students and ensure that access to music education is available to all. For more information, or to learn more about how you can contribute, visit nepm.org/playitforward .

The Play It Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive is supported by the generosity of the following sponsors: Alekman & DiTusa LLC, Northeast Solar, St. Germain Investment Management, Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts/Valley Creates, TSM Design, UMASS Five College Credit Union and Bueno Y Sano.



About New England Public Media:

NEPM is a trusted source of arts programming across western Massachusetts and beyond. Through its wide array of programming, including classical music broadcasts, jazz, PBS performances, and local arts coverage, NEPM engages and enriches the cultural lives of thousands of listeners and viewers.



About the Community Music School of Springfield:

For over 40 years, the Community Music School of Springfield has been at the heart of music education in western Massachusetts. CMSS offers equitable, inclusive, and high-quality music education programs to over 2,300 students each week, fostering artistic growth and community engagement.

