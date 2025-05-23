Play it Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive collects 320 instruments for local music students

May 22, 2025, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — New England Public Media and the Community Music School of Springfield are proud to announce the resounding success of the Play It Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive. Thanks to the generosity of the community, 320 gently used band and orchestra instruments were collected between May 3 and May 14 to support music students in the Springfield and Holyoke public schools.

NEPM and CMSS are united in the belief that music has the power to transform lives and that access to arts education is vital to creating strong, vibrant communities. In Springfield and Holyoke, public school music programs are not only thriving but also serving as national models for arts education. The Play It Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive was launched to support this important work by equipping more students with the tools they need to grow through music — and thanks to the generosity of our community, hundreds of young musicians will now have that opportunity.

Donors from across western Massachusetts stepped up to give new life to unused instruments — flutes, violins, trumpets, cellos, and more — ensuring that young people in our communities have access to the transformative power of music education.

“This drive exceeded our expectations,” said Matt Abramovitz, president of NEPM. “We knew the people of western Massachusetts cared deeply about the arts, but to see 320 instruments donated in just under two weeks is extraordinary. Every one of those instruments represents an opportunity — a moment of discovery — for a student ready to explore their potential through music.”

The drive was made possible through a partnership between NEPM and CMSS, with support from Big Y, which hosted drop-off sites at seven store locations across the region.

"We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support from across our region,” said Eileen McCaffery, executive director of CMSS. “So many people, inspired by their own transformative experiences with music, have chosen to pass their cherished instrument on to the next generation, and to share their stories. Play It Forward's resonance with our community underscores the power of music to connect us all."

Instruments collected during the drive are currently being inventoried and refurbished by CMSS. They will be distributed to local public schools based on need, as part of CMSS’s longstanding partnerships with the Springfield and Holyoke school districts.

For those who still wish to support the effort, monetary donations to help refurbish instruments and sustain music education programs can be made directly to CMSS at cmss.org.

On Wednesday, May 28 from 5-7 p.m., NEPM and CMSS will host a wrap party celebration for Play It Forward Western Mass. at CMSS’s Robyn Newhouse Hall. The evening will feature updates from the Play it Forward Western Mass. partners, remarks from local officials, and music educators, music from CMSS and screenings of the short PBS/POV film “Joe's Violin,” following the powerful story of a violin donation from a Holocaust Survivor, to a pre-teen student attending school at Bronx Global Learning Institute for Girls.

The success of this drive would not have been possible without the support of our community partners and sponsors, including Alekman & DiTusa LLC, Northeast Solar, St. Germain Investment Management, Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts/ValleyCreates, TSM Design, UMassFive College Credit Union and Bueno Y Sano.



MEDIA ALERT: Reporters are welcome to attend the Play it Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive Wrap Party on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Who: Springfield public officials, leaders from NEPM and CMSS, community members

What: A celebration of the success of the Play it Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive and the power of arts education in local public schools

Where: Community Music School of Springfield, 127 State St., Springfield

When: Wednesday, May 28, 5-7 p.m. Program at 5:30 p.m., screenings at 6:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

NEPM is a trusted source of arts programming across western Massachusetts and beyond. Through its wide array of programming, including classical music broadcasts, jazz, PBS performances, and local arts coverage, NEPM engages and enriches the cultural lives of thousands of listeners and viewers.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY MUSIC SCHOOL OF SPRINGFIELD

For over 40 years, the Community Music School of Springfield has been at the heart of music education in western Massachusetts. CMSS offers equitable, inclusive, and high-quality music education programs to over 2,300 students each week, fostering artistic growth and community engagement.

