‘Boston Public Radio’ joins 88.5 NEPM lineup in western Mass.

May 28, 2025, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Beginning Monday, June 2, New England Public Media (NEPM) will begin airing an hour of “Boston Public Radio,” the award-winning daily talk show from GBH News. The program will air weekdays from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on 88.5 NEPM.

Hosted by Jim Braude and Margery Eagan, “Boston Public Radio” features smart, engaging conversations with newsmakers, policymakers, artists, and thought leaders. The show explores the social, political, and cultural issues shaping life in Massachusetts and beyond, with a distinctive blend of insight, wit, and listener interaction. Listeners are invited to join the conversation by calling or texting 877-301-8970 or emailing bpr@wgbh.org during the live broadcast.

“We’re excited to bring ‘Boston Public Radio’ to our western Massachusetts listeners,” said John Sutton, VP of content and audience strategy at NEPM. “Jim and Margery bring an energy and perspective that resonate across the state, and this addition deepens NEPM’s commitment to connecting our audience with trusted news and dynamic conversation.”

The 11 a.m. hour on 88.5 NEPM will now offer listeners a fresh perspective on the day’s events, leading into the station’s robust midday programming including “Here & Now,” “Fresh Air,” “The Fabulous 413” and “All Things Considered.” “Boston Public Radio” will replace one hour of the daily news program, “1A” from WAMU in Washington, D.C. which will air from 10-11 a.m. beginning June 2.

Last August, NEPM, GBH News and CAI announced a partnership to report and expand news coverage statewide, reaching listeners from Springfield to Provincetown and points between. Connecting the Commonwealth, the first initiative of its kind in Massachusetts, builds upon a longstanding relationship between the three public media outlets, as well as GBH News bureaus in Worcester, at the State House, and in Boston.

The addition of GBH News’ “Boston Public Radio” to NEPM’s weekday lineup will deliver more timely and comprehensive coverage of the news and issues facing residents of western Massachusetts, helping further the goals of the Connecting the Commonwealth initiative.

For more information, visit nepm.org/bpr.

ABOUT THE HOSTS

Margery Eagan and Jim Braude co-host “Boston Public Radio.” They’ve worked together for 18 years, first doing a television show together at NECN then a radio show at WTKK. The duo came to GBH in 2013 to launch “Boston Public Radio.”

“Boston Public Radio” airs from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on GBH 89.7 and is streamed live on GBH News’ YouTube channel.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org