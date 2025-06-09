NEPM Asparagus Festival will return in 2026

For the first time in NEPM Asparagus Festival history, NEPM had to cancel our plans for Saturday, June 7 due to the weather. The forecast called for heavy rains and possible thunderstorms with lightning through the afternoon. There was potential risk for everyone involved and the chance of serious damage to the Hadley Town Common.

After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to forego a rain date this year and bring the NEPM Asparagus Festival back in 2026. When we looked at the costs and logistics of rescheduling, it became clear that it would not be practical or responsible to proceed.

The NEPM Asparagus Festival is a true community effort and show of western Mass. solidarity. Our thanks and gratitude to the volunteers, staff, sponsors, vendors, performers, and the town of Hadley for their commitment to this annual tradition.

We look forward to being back on the Hadley Town Common on the first weekend of June 2026.