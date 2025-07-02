NEPM welcomes Xiomara Albán DeLobato to its board of directors

July 2, 2025, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Xiomara Albán DeLobato has been elected to the board of directors of New England Public Media. She joins an engaged and energetic board who embody the values of the organization, led by chair Crist Myers.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Xiomara Albán DeLobato to the New England Public Media board,” said Myers. “Her energy, passion, and deep commitment to mission-driven work are exactly what we need in this pivotal moment for public media. Her insight and experience will be an invaluable asset as we navigate the evolving media landscape and continue serving our communities with purpose and impact.”

As vice president and chief of staff for the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council, Albán DeLobato is instrumental in facilitating the growth and development of the region's economy, focusing on the industry sector and workforce development.

She has held leadership roles at UMass Amherst, Elms College, Springfield College, and the University of New Hampshire; and has worked with the offices of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal.

“I am incredibly honored to join this amazing board and organization,” said Albán DeLobato. “I deeply believe in the service that NEPM provides our community. It allows every listener to remain engaged and informed at the local, state, national and international level. And most importantly, NEPM provides critical access to information that keeps us connected with each other.”

In addition to her work with NEPM, Albán DeLobato will continue to serve on various boards and committees throughout western Massachusetts, including UMass Amherst Campus Council, Girls Inc. of the Valley, Veritas Prep Charter School in Springfield, Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee and the Wilbraham Finance Committee. She is also a governor-appointed board member of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority and board member of the Supplier Diversity Office.

Albán DeLobato holds a bachelor’s in international affairs and Spanish from the University of New Hampshire and a MBA from Elms College.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org

