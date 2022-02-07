© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Holyoke Community College to offer free day care for students' kids

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published February 7, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST
Holyoke Community College associate professor Sheila Gould, director of HCC's Early Childhood Education program.
Holyoke Community College
Holyoke Community College associate professor Sheila Gould, director of HCC's Early Childhood Education program.

Holyoke Community College will soon offer free child care to its students while they attend classes.

The service will offer drop-in care to children from infants to 12 years old. It's a six-month pilot and is scheduled to start in March.

Sheila Gould is the director of the college's early childhood education program. She said that for decades, child care has been a significant barrier to accessing higher education.

"The pandemic really made it even harder to access child care," she said. "The early childhood workforce is really in crisis mode and accessing quality care is difficult."

HCC's program will be the first of its kind in western Massachusetts.

Springfield Technical Community College hosts a private day care provider on campus, but its services aren't free for all students.

Greenfield Community College said it's working on a day care option for its students.

Nearby, in Enfield, Connecticut, Asnuntuck Community College has a day care co-op for students, staff and faculty. It requires parents to work there two hours per week and will reopen in the fall.

Tags

Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSHIGHER EDUCATIONREGIONAL NEWSFAMILIESYOUTH
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education, and politics. Working with correspondent Morley Safer, he reported from locations across the United States as well as from India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Iraq.
See stories by Alden Bourne
Related Content