Regional News

Paula Green, western Mass. activist known for peacebuilding, dies at 84

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published February 24, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST
Paula Green at her home in Leverett, Massachusetts.
Paul Franz
/
Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com
Paula Green at her home in Leverett, Massachusetts.

One of western Massachusetts' most prominent peace activists has died.

Paula Green started the Karuna Center for Peacebuilding in Leverett in 1994 after doing reconciliation work in Bosnia.

Green was trained as a psychotherapist and pioneered an approach to conflict resolution across political divides, according to Polly Byers, who heads the Karuna Center today.

"Bringing this kind of deeper approach to dialogue, of bringing people together and building trust and developing relationships, was really kind of a new thing back then in the early '90s," Byers said.

Green also started a peacebuilding program with the School for International Training in Brattleboro, Vermont.

More recently, Green launched an effort called Hands Across the Hills in response to the election of President Donald Trump. It aimed to spark dialogue among liberals and conservatives from western Massachusetts and Kentucky.

Many of Green's admirers said the best way to honor her legacy is by continuing to work for peace.

Paula Green died of cancer at the age of 84.

Karen Brown
Karen Brown

Karen is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children's issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998. Her features and documentaries have won a number of national awards, including the National Edward R. Murrow Award, Public Radio News Directors, Inc. (PRNDI) Award, Third Coast Audio Festival Award, and the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize.
