Paula Green, western Mass. activist known for peacebuilding, dies at 84

One of western Massachusetts' most prominent peace activists has died.

Paula Green started the Karuna Center for Peacebuilding in Leverett in 1994 after doing reconciliation work in Bosnia.

Green was trained as a psychotherapist and pioneered an approach to conflict resolution across political divides, according to Polly Byers, who heads the Karuna Center today.

"Bringing this kind of deeper approach to dialogue, of bringing people together and building trust and developing relationships, was really kind of a new thing back then in the early '90s," Byers said.

Green also started a peacebuilding program with the School for International Training in Brattleboro, Vermont.

More recently, Green launched an effort called Hands Across the Hills in response to the election of President Donald Trump. It aimed to spark dialogue among liberals and conservatives from western Massachusetts and Kentucky.

Many of Green's admirers said the best way to honor her legacy is by continuing to work for peace.

Paula Green died of cancer at the age of 84.

