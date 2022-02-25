Massachusetts court officials call for renovating, not replacing, Springfield courthouse

Massachusetts court officials say they want to renovate not replace a Springfield courthouse that some employees have claimed is not a safe workplace.

Last August, the Roderick Ireland Courthouse was temporarily closed because of a mold problem.

Workers have long complained about environmental issues with the building.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Trial Court released a report outlining needed repairs that would cost roughly $90 million.

Chief Justice Jeffrey Locke issued a statement saying that plan was a better option than starting over with a new facility.

Among his arguments was that a new building would take many years to complete.

State Rep. Bud Williams of Springfield has been pushing for a new courthouse.

"We need a clean slate," he said. "[We need to] start from scratch. Of course it takes years. They all take years. The one in Worcester takes years, the one in Greenfield. We understand that but let's get it going, once and for all."

Williams said he plans to file a bill to build a new courthouse.

The trial court said the renovation it wants could start in 2024.

