Mary Hurley not seeking reelection to Massachusetts Governor's Council

Mary Hurley, the governor's councilor representing the four counties in western Massachusetts since 2017, is not running for reelection.

The eight members of the Governor's Council approve or reject a governor's nomination for judges, clerks of court, members of the parole board and other judicial positions —even justices of the peace. The job also includes giving consent — or not — when a governor recommends a pardon or commutation.

The job pays about $36,000 a year.

Before her election to the Governor's Council, Hurley served as a judge, and as mayor of Springfield.

Though not required, Hurley said the next councilor should have legal expertise, "but also is aware of the importance of the good qualities that it takes to be a judge or a clerk. And that's empathy, courteousness and a great work ethic."

Hurley said candidates also should be aware of victims' rights.

Within hours of Hurley's announcement, Jeffrey Morneau of East Longmeadow said he would run for the post. Morneau is an attorney and former Hampden County Bar Association president, who lost to Hurley in the 2016 Democratic primary. In a statement, he highlighted his past experience vetting judicial applicants.

“When we are talking about long-term appointments to the judiciary, it is critical that we get it right and my experience as a lawyer and with the judicial nominating process makes me uniquely qualified to serve as Governor’s Councilor," Morneau said.

On Wednesday morning, another candidate joined the race. Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton, also an attorney, announced his campaign.

"I see the Governor’s Council role as an opportunity to fight for equitable treatment here in Western Massachusetts – that means advocating for the appointment of Western Massachusetts residents, and fighting for funding in our region more broadly," Fenton said in a statement.

Hurley's predecessor on the council, Michael Albano, said sometimes the job involves playing "hardball politics." For example, he said, a situation could arise where there is an opening for a judgeship in Springfield and another on a court such as Dedham.

"You have to compete for that because there's a designated [cap on the] number of judges in the commonwealth set by the Legislature," said Albano, who is also a former Springfield mayor.

Albano said councilors should make sure "you get the best and the brightest to serve on the bench and the most diversified field that you can possibly find. You want more women. You want more judges of color," he said. "At the end of the day, the people on the bench — in particular, the judges — have to look like the people that they serve."

Asked if he might run again for Governor's Council, Albano said he "is not thinking about it."