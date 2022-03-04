MGM Springfield continues to lag behind hiring goal for women

The MGM Springfield casino continues to struggle to hire women. That's according to numbers from the fourth quarter of last year presented to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Thursday.

Women made up 41% of the workforce. That's well below the casino's promised goal of 50% — which it has not met since opening in 2018 — and down two percentage points from the previous quarter.

Daniel Miller, MGM's director of compliance, downplayed the decline.

"What we have looked into though, and what we're still more proud of, is during the quarter and throughout the year, 48% of our promotions within MGM Springfield were female employees," Miller said.

MGM Springfield also has a hiring goal of 50% for racial and ethnic minorities, but dropped just below that threshold during the second half of 2021.

Overall, the casino added about 200 jobs last year and now has nearly 1,200 workers. Miller indicated MGM is trying to bolster its workforce, and said it was holding a job fair. Gaming Commissioner Gayle Cameron said she hoped that would mean an uptick in female employees.

