Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court brings excitement, hope, for supporters

The U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court Thursday, making her the first Black woman to serve on the court.

Demetria Shabazz, a professor of African American studies at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, said she is excited to see a Black woman being represented on the court.

"We too, are part of the American story and we deserve to be here. And like Judge Jackson, have worked hard and earned our way into places and spaces that we have historically been barred," Shabazz said.

Diane Almonte, a junior at Bay Path University, said Jackson is a trendsetter.

"I think the more women of color that are in these positions of power, the more that we're starting to see our government reflect our population, which I think is ideally what we need to have, like an actual working democracy," Almonte said.

Janine Fondon, who heads the undergraduate communications department at Bay Path University in Longmeadow, said it's a significant moment in history.

"It is an honor to witness this particular moment because it says so much about where this country is going with more voices and representation in places and spaces that they should be," she said. "We can only hope that her perspective and experience will bring even more change than we even hoped for in this country."

She said it is not only significant for women, but gives hope to anyone who has a dream.

"This is for anyone who has faced an obstacle, anyone who has faced any kind of glass ceiling, anyone that seeks to rise in their field and was not let in for any reason," she said. "This is a vote to say that you should continue to grow, it's a sign that there is opportunity ahead."

Once sworn in, Jackson who received 53 votes in favor and 47 against, will become the sixth woman to serve on the high court.