Regional News

Suspended Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark plans to plead not guilty to federal charges

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published April 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
Attorney Jared Olanoff stands with his client, suspended Superintendent of Chicopee Schools Lynn Clark, on the steps of federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
The Chicopee, Massachusetts, school superintendent is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Wednesday.

Lynn Clark is accused of sending 99 threatening text messages to a candidate for police chief in the city. The federal charges center on allegations she lied to FBI agents about sending the messages.

Clark's attorney, Jared Olanoff, will be with her for the arraignment.

"We plan to plead not guilty," he said. "Within a short period of time after that, the government will provide discovery to us. That will be our first opportunity to have a look at the evidence."

The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts said Clark has admitted to sending the messages. Olanoff said he cannot confirm that until he is provided with discovery materials from the government.

Clark has been stripped of all her superintendent responsibilities and within a few months, will no longer be an employee of the city, according to a statement from Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau.

An assistant superintendent is currently handling the job. The Chicopee School Committee will consider the appointment of an acting superintendent at a meeting next week.

Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education, and politics. Working with correspondent Morley Safer, he reported from locations across the United States as well as from India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Iraq.
