Regional News

Lynn Clark, suspended Superintendent of Chicopee Schools, indicted after allegedly lying to FBI

New England Public Media | By Kari Njiiri
Published April 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
Attorney Jared Olanoff stands with his client, suspended Superintendent of Chicopee Schools Lynn Clark, on the steps of federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
Attorney Jared Olanoff stands with his client, suspended Superintendent of Chicopee Schools Lynn Clark, on the steps of federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A federal grand jury has indicted Chicopee, Massachusetts, suspended Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark for allegedly lying to the FBI about threatening text messages sent to an applicant for the city's police chief position.

U. S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office, said Clark was indicted today on two counts of making false statements. Each count carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, a year of supervised release and a $10,000 fine.

Clark, 51, of Belchertown is charged with lying about sending 99 threatening messages to a candidate for Chicopee Police Chief using fictitious phone numbers purchased through a mobile app.

The case dates back to November 2021, after a candidate submitted their application for Police Chief and allegedly received numerous text messages from unknown numbers containing threats to expose information that would cause the person reputational harm. As a result, the candidate withdrew their application and the city delayed the selection process, officials said.

After several months of investigations and talks with police Clark was arrested on April 6 at her home and released the same day. She was placed on paid administrative leave by the school district.

Clark is scheduled to be arraigned on April 27 in Springfield Federal Court.

Kari Njiiri
Kari is a senior reporter and long-time host and producer of Jazz Safari, a musical journey through the jazz world and beyond, broadcast Saturday nights on NEPM Radio. Born in New York City, and raised in both Kenya and the U.S., Kari first arrived at NEPM as a UMass Amherst student fascinated radio's ability to cross geographic and cultural boundaries. Since then, he has worked in several capacities at the station, from board operator and book-keeper, to production assistant and local host of NPR’s All Things Considered.
