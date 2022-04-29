© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Young@Heart postpones first live concert in two years, as several singers test positive for COVID

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published April 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
Young@Heart Chorus at the NEPR Arts and Humanities Awards
Screen Shot / Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM
The Young@Heart chorus, in a rehearsal in the spring of 2020, from their homes in western Massachusetts.

A concert scheduled for this weekend in Northampton, Massachusetts, from a chorus made up of elderly singers, has been canceled due to several cases of COVID.

Young@Heart is internationally known for performing music not commonly sung by people their age, including covers of songs from David Bowie, Gloria Gaynor and The Clash.

Saturday night’s scheduled performance at the Academy of Music was already a rescheduled event, postponed since 2020, said Bob Cilman, Young@Heart’s manager and conductor.

“This time we felt, 'Oh, you know, we're there, we're one week away!''” Cilman said.

Cilman said the group has been rehearsing together, with masks on, since February. The news that three singers tested positive for COVID came in over the weekend and earlier this week.

Cilman said it’s unlikely it spread in rehearsals.

Members of the chorus met on Zoom and agreed to postpone the concert. With this variant of the virus spreading so easily, Cilman said it was a unanimous decision.

“We now have seven people in their 90s, so we're incredibly careful about the situations we're willing to put them in,” Cilman said.

The concert has been rescheduled for June 9. They'll wait and see, Cilman said, if the chorus will sing with masks.

Tags

Regional News ARTS & CULTURECORONAVIRUSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICELDERLY
Jill Kaufman
Jill has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, Morning Edition, reporting and hosting. In the months leading up to the 2000 presidential primary in New Hampshire, Jill hosted NHPR’s daily talk show The Exchange. Right before coming to NEPM, Jill was an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman
Related Content